Big walleye turning on

Walleye fishing in the famous Lake Erie island area has been hot at times this week and most fishermen are talking about all the small undersized fish that they are having to release. At the same time, however, mixed in with the many small fish have been some very nice trophy sized fish and they were hitting the docks at Channel Grove Marina all weekend. Some fish in the fish Ohio category of over 28” were being caught at various locations including the waters not too far north of the harbor entrances of East and West Harbor. Also, the area between Kelleys Island and South Bass was producing good numbers of walleye along with the area east of Niagara Reef, and near Ballast Island. Larger average sized walleye have been starting to show up on shallow reef edges around the Islands and reefs north of Kelleys Island and near Crib and Toussaint Reef in the Davis Besse reef complex area. Some bigger walleye are being caught on worm harnesses casted or trolled and trollers still using larger diving lures lately also to get the large fish. Smaller walleye are prolific in many locations right now and sorting is going to be the norm this year. Make sure to take care when handling small undersized fish that you are going to release for best chance of survival.



Some good yellow perch fishing have been reported south of Perry’s monument in 30’ of water and off of the southeast corner of Kelleys Island in 29’ of water. Availability of shiner minnows has been an issue, but when found the bite has been decent getting good numbers of nice perch. Try just off the edge of any rocky area around the islands where the mud bottom begins.



Smallmouth bass fishing has been good around the islands in 6-20’ of water as most fish are still around the nesting areas protecting the nests from gobies and other predators trying to eat the eggs or hatchlings. Largemouth are biting in the harbors and marinas around the area and look for them to be nesting next during the coming full moon. They may be hard to catch for a few days while spawning, but after the spawn they will be chomping for sure. Plastic worms have been good bait to use until waters warm up a bit more to where spinner baits and crank baits will heat up.

White bass have been showing up in all locations around the islands, as have catfish around the rocky island points as they move in to spawn next.



Good action all around the island area so get out on the water and enjoy some great Lake Erie fishing!



Good luck in all your angling adventures!