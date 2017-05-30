To all of those who didn’t come home

Veterans Harold Brown and Dave McDougall lower the flag during the Memorial Day ceremony. Rich Riley was the guest speaker at the Port Clinton Memorial Day ceremony. The ceremony started with a parade that ended at Veterans Park, Monroe Street, where the ceremony started. Veteran Bert Fall was the Master of Ceremonies. Tuskegee Airman Harold Brown was also at the ceremony and he helped lower the flag.

“On this solemn day, we are here to honor those who answered the call and did not return home,” said Riley. Riley is a 1984 graduate of Port Clinton High School and has made an avocation of honoring World War II veterans. He has made it his life’s work to follow the real Band of Brothers featured in the Steven Ambrose book and HBO mini-series from several years ago. He has become close friends with many of the men of Easy Company, 101st Airborne. He regularly speaks at veterans groups and school children volunteering his time to keep the memory of their sacrifices alive.

“I want to thank John Fritz who asked me to come here and speak. I know he is here with us,” said Riley.

“The Band of Brothers raised the level of consciousness for what these men did for us. They developed a brotherhood from what they went through together. I had the unbelievable privilege to know them,” said Riley. “While most of these men have made their final jump, their stories are just as vivid as today.”

Rich Riley, in 1970, visiting the grave of his father.

Riley brought with him the front page of the News Herald from September 2, 1969. “The headline reads Richard W. Riley dies in Vietnam,” Riley said as he held up the paper. “This is my father and I dedicate this to him. I dedicate this to all those in Port Clinton who didn’t come home. Thank you.”

After the laying of the wreaths, Riley had special guests WWII veteran Kline and active military member Weber accompany him to spread sand from the beaches of Iwo Jima and Normandy onto the memorial site.

Before the closing prayer, Master of Ceremony Bert Fall paid special note to John Fritz. Fall had said that this would have been his 45th year organizing this event.

PC Memorial Day 2017