Ottawa County Museum to resume hours

The Ottawa County Museum, 126 W. Third St., Port Clinton, will resume summer hours after Memorial Day. Beginning on May 30, the museum will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays until Labor Day. Appointments outside of these hours may be made by calling the curator, Peggy Debien, at 419-732-1039. Admission is free.

This summer, the museum is featuring an exhibit of photographs of the Port Clinton lighthouse taken by professional and amateur photographers, who may submit up to two 4"x6" or 5"x7" photos, which museum will frame and display. Submission forms are available at the museum and the Ida Rupp Public Library.