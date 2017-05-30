Cedar Fair, Red Cross and K100 partner to offer blood donors thrilling summer fun

“Blood and platelet donations are especially needed during the summer months when donations slow due to summer vacations and travel among regular donors,” said Christy Peters, external communications manager for the Red Cross Northern Ohio Blood Services Region. “Thanks to the support of Cedar Fair, donors can help save lives and have the time of their lives at a Cedar Fair theme park.”



All those who come to donate at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to participating U.S. Cedar Fair parks, including Cedar Point, while supplies last. Tickets are valid for the 2017 season, and other restrictions may apply. Now through Sept. 4, donors can also visit redcrossblood.org/cedarfair to enter to win a grand prize package and take advantage of an exclusive ticket offer that gives $2 of each ticket purchased online back to the Red Cross.



The partnership with Cedar Fair includes 12 parks across the U.S. with a goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during the summer months when donations decrease, but the need remains constant. “Even the most committed donors can forget to make time to give blood during the busy summer season,” said Peters. “Hopefully, the opportunity to receive a free amusement park ticket will remind people to make summer blood donation a priority.”



Upcoming blood donation opportunities offering one free Cedar Fair theme park ticket:



• June 2, 2017 from noon to 6 p.m. at Clyde VFW, 847 W. Maple St., Clyde 43410

• June 9, 2017 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Stonebridge Church, 2111 Stonehedge Drive, Findlay, 45840

• June 23, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at West Toledo YMCA, 2110 Tremainsville Road, Toledo 43614

• June 29, 2017 from noon to 6 p.m. at Napoleon American Legion, 500 Glenwood, Napoleon, 43545

• June 30, 2017 from noon to 6 p.m. at Tiffin Moose Lodge, 1146 N SR 53, Tiffin, 44883

• July 3, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd.,

• Perrysburg, 43551

• July 7, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Redeemer Fellowship Church, 5305 Evergreen Drive, Monroe, 48161

• July 10, 2017 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Carey Shrine Cafeteria, 315 Clay St., Carey, 43316

• July 21, 2017 from noon to 6 p.m. at American Legion Riders Hall, 5580 Centennial Road, Sylvania, 43560

• July 31, 2017 from noon to 6 p.m. at Port Clinton Elks, 231 Buckeye Blvd., Port Clinton, 43452



How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.



About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.