Over 150 children and mentors gathered at the Erie Social Club on May 17 to celebrate the end of the school year. TNT mentoring sponsored the event which included shuffleboard, cornhole and pizza. Benton-Carroll-Salem, Danbury, Port Clinton and Woodmore Schools were all in attendance for the party.

For more information on how you can get involved with TNT Mentoring, please visit TNTmentoring.org or call 419-301-0868.