Cleanup day at the Wolcott Keeper's House

Scouts from Marblehead Troop 331 sweep the sidewalks in front of the Keeper's House Annex. Boy Scouts of Marblehead Troop 331 joined volunteers at the Wolcott Keeper's House, 9999 E. Bayshore Road, Marblehead, Saturday as the Ottawa County Historical Society's living history site is prepared for the summer season of open houses.

The 1820's Federal style stone house was the home of the Marblehead Peninsula's first lighthouse keeper, Benajah Wolcott and his wife, Rachel, who became the Great Lakes' first woman keeper after his death. The home was restored by OCHS and is used as a site for discovering and sharing the history of Ottawa County and Northwest Ohio through docent-led open houses and special events. The summer schedule starts on Monday, June 6, and will continue Monday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. throughout the summer until Friday, September 2. The home is also open every Saturday from June 10 through September 9 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and for the Lighthouse Festival on October 14.

Saturday, June 10, will be the first special hearth cooking demonstration of the season at the restored Keeper's House fireplace. The Keeper's House is supported by donations, grants, and sales at the adjacent gift shop/museum. Visit the OCHS website at ottawacountyhistory.org for more information.

Members of Marblehead Boy Scout Troop 331 prepare a flower bed by the Keeper's House front door.

Wolcott Keeper's House volunteers Lynn Madden and Cara Yeager tackle the window cleaning from both sides.

Scouts from Marblehead Troop 331 and Scoutmaster Curt Laubner wind up their work at the Keeper's House with pizza.