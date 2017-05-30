The Beatles in Cleveland: The notorious 1964 and 1966 concerts

On June 5, at the Ida Rupp Public Library, doors will open at 6 p.m. with music and a display of never before published photos and memorabilia. The program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Relive the excitement of Beatlemania as John, Paul, George and Ringo visit Cleveland for two of the wildest, out of control concerts in Beatles, and rock n roll, history. Author Dave Schwensen will go behind the scenes and on stage with The Fab Four through rare concert films and insider stories.

The evening’s highlights will include films of The Beatles riotous concerts at Cleveland Public Hall in 1964 and Cleveland Municipal Stadium in 1966.

Books will be available for purchase and author signing at a special library discount price following the program.

Reservations are suggested by calling 419-732-3212 or by registering online at idarupp.org.