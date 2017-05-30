Ottawa County youth recognized for showmanship

The 2016-2017 Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) BEST (Beef Exhibitor Show Total) Program wrapped up on May 6 with its annual awards banquet held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

“The banquet is a time to celebrate the many achievements of our BEST participants, both in and out of the show ring,” says Stephanie Sindel, OCA Director of Youth Programs. “Each participant is recognized for their hard work by family, friends and BEST supporters alike.”