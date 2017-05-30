U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service need public comment on Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge

Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge is proposing to develop a 6-8 vehicle parking area and non-motorized boat launch at the West Harbor Landing Unit in support of wildlife observation and wildlife photography two priority public uses of the National Wildlife Refuge System. The project will promote recreational canoeing and kayaking within the harbor.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking comments from the public on a draft Compatibility Determination for Wildlife Observation and Wildlife Photography at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, West Harbor Landing Unit located on Northeast Catawba Road near the State Route 53 causeway. Written comments will be accepted through Friday June 2.

A Compatibility Determination is a written determination signed and dated by the Refuge Manager and Regional Refuge Chief, signifying whether a proposed or existing use of a national wildlife refuge is, or is not, a compatible use. Compatible uses do not materially interfere with or detract from fulfillment of the National Wildlife Refuge System mission or the purposes of the national wildlife refuge. Compatibility determinations for each “use” of a national wildlife refuge are reevaluated every 10-15 years.

Wildlife observation and wildlife photography will be authorized within the West Harbor Landing Unit of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge from sunrise to sunset, if found compatible.

Copies of the draft Compatibility Determination are available at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 West State Route 2, Oak Harbor, OH 43449, phone 419-898-0014. A copy of the Compatibility Determination may also be downloaded at: fws.gov/refuge/Ottawa/. Written comments will be accepted through June 2. Send comments to Jason Lewis, Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, address above or email comments to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For more information about the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge events, call 419-898-0014, visit the refuge's website, fws.gov/refuge/Ottawa/or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/OttawaNWR. Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge is located 15 miles east of Toledo or 16 miles west of Port Clinton on the north side of State Route 2.

