Port Clinton Memorial Day events

At 9 a.m. there will be a wreath laying ceremony at the Port Clinton Yacht Club honoring those lost at sea. At 10 a.m., the Memorial Day Parade will take place in downtown Port Clinton and will end at Veterans Park on Monroe Street for a memorial ceremony honoring those who gave their life for their country.

Rich Riley will be the featured speaker at the Memorial Day event. Riley is a 1984 graduate of Port Clinton High School and has made an avocation of honoring World War II veterans. He has made it his life’s work to follow the real Band of Brothers featured in the Steven Ambrose book and HBO mini-series from several years ago. He has become close friends with many of the men of Easy Company, 101st Airborne. He regularly speaks at veterans groups and school children volunteering his time to keep the memory of their sacrifices alive.