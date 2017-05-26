Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District, along with distinguished sponsors, is presenting A Day on the Wild Side on Thursday, July 27, at Winous Point which is Northwest America’s oldest hunt club. This program is for students in grade 5-8 and will go from 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. There are many hands on activities including bird banding, archery, fishing, canoeing, shooting, life in the marsh and water quality investigation.

Workshops are being facilitated by Winous Point Marsh Conservancy, Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District, ODNR Division of Wildlife, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Black Swamp Bird Observatory, Erie Soil and Water Conservation District, Erie Metro Parks and Sandusky County Parks.

Students are asked to bring waders or told tennis shoes, a change of clothes (just in case), binoculars or a camera and an appetite. The cost of this program is $20.

For more information or to register, call 419-898-1595.