ODOT construction updates
State Route 2: Bridge Rehabilitation
Through May, lane restrictions are possible on SR 2 over Gypsum Road for bridge work. Additional lane restrictions may be announced in the fall. Project complete: November. All work is weather permitting.
State Route 53: Resurfacing and Bridge Work
Through September, lane restrictions are possible on SR 53, between Sandusky/Ottawa county line and SR 2, for resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Additionally, lane restrictions are possible on the SR 53 bridge over SR 2 for bridge work. Project complete: September. All work is weather permitting.
State Route 358: Pavement Repairs and Chip Sealing
Through June, lane restrictions are possible on SR 358, between SR 163 and SR 2, for chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Project complete: July. All work is weather permi57tting.
State Route 590: Culvert Repair *CLOSURE BEGINS MONDAY, MAY 22*
Effective Monday, May 22, through Friday, June 2, SR 590, between Trowbridge Road and Velliquitte Road, will be closed for culvert repair. Detour: SR 163; SR 19; SR 2. All work is weather permitting.
