Vance and Hayes honored at Kiwanis Law Day

Each year Kiwanis honors law enforcement officers at Law Day. This year the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office nominated Deputy Ryan Hayes as Deputy of the Year and the Port Clinton Police Department nominated Patrolman and School Resource Officer Richard Vance as Officer of the Year.

On January 9, while working at the Ottawa County Minimum Security Jail, Deputy Hayes watched on camera as John Couture delivered meals from Chef’s Best, who provides meal service to both detention facilities. As Deputy Hayes watched, he observed Couture collapse in the back of his van while removing food containers. Without hesitation, Deputy Hayes immediately ran to Couture’s aid. Deputy Hayes performed CPR on Couture as well as utilizing an AED which was brought to him by Sergeant Greer. Upon the arrival of Officer Cipiti of the PCPD, Deputy Hayes and Officer Cipiti continued CPR until paramedics arrived and took over life saving efforts.

“There is no doubt that without Deputy Hayes’ immediate action, Mr. Couture would not have survived,” said Sheriff Steve Levorchick at the ceremony.

Deputy Hayes resides in Oak Harbor with his girlfriend, Anna Bahnsen, and step-daughter, Logan Bahnsen.

Prior to Vance’s employment with the Port Clinton Police Department, he served in the United States Army and was deployed during Operation Desert Storm. Vance became a reserve officer and then dispatcher in November 2000. On September 30, 2003, he became a patrolman and on April 18, 2016 he was assigned as the school resource officer.

Vance is also a firearms instructor, a department armorer and a Refuse to be a Victim instructor. He resides in Port Clinton with his wife, Monica.