Memorial Day services and parade scheduled for Oak Harbor

On Monday, May 29, Memorial Day, a breakfast will be served at the American Legion Post 114 on Park St. from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. All veterans and their families are invited.

Memorial Day services for the Oak Harbor area community will begin on Sunday morning, May 28, when members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will attend church services at Shoreline Church (United Brethren) on Locust St. at the 10:30 service. The VFW will be hosting a dinner at the VFW Memorial Hall on Main St. at noon that same day.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8732 will hold services at the following cemeteries at the times indicated: 8:45 a.m. at Frenchtown Cemetery, 9:05 a.m. at Locust Point Cemetery, 9:30 a.m. at Rushau Cemetery, and 9:55 a.m. at Roose Cemetery.

American Legion Post 114 will hold services at the following cemeteries at the times indicated: 9 a.m. at Limestone Cemetery and 9:30 a.m. at Elliston cemetery, with Joyce Brock offering the Invocation and Benediction.

The two units will join other organizations for the annual Memorial Day Parade led by the Benton-Carroll-Salem High School Band. The parade will form at 10:30 a.m. in front o f the American Legion Post on Park Street and start at 11:00 a.m.

The parade will proceed South on Church St. to Water St. to Flat Iron Park, where a brief ceremony will be held, then proceed to the Bayou Bridge to honor those Veterans lost at sea. From the bridge the parade will proceed to the Veterans Memorial Circle in Union Cemetery for the final service. The guest speaker will be Sara Toris and Reverend Paula Stewart will offer the Invocation and Benediction.

In case of rain, the parade will be canceled and the Union Cemetery service will be held in the Oak Harbor Middle School. Parking and seating will be available at the Union Cemetery service.