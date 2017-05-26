Bite to improve with warming waters

Lake Erie walleye fishing has been improving this week with some good catches coming from several locations. Captain Gary Hopp of Trophy Hunter Charters out of Channel Grove Marina reports good fishing coming from the area between Ballast Island and Kelleys Island and lots of fish being caught near Scott Point Shoal and Starve Island reef. Carpenters Point off of Kelleys Island has also been producing walleye. He also reports lots of undersize fish below the 15” limit are being caught all over the areas I just mentioned. Be sure to handle the small fish with tender loving care when releasing. Try not to handle them unless necessary. Try getting a small hook remover that can be used without physically handling the fish and the small fish will have a better chance of survival. Walleye are also biting around the reefs north of Davis Besse nuclear plant, southwest of West Sister Island in 22 to 25 ft. of water, and southwest of Mouse Island near the CIC. Look for the bite to continue to improve as the waters warm up approaching the holiday weekend.

Brian Cumbo and friends from Kentucky fished with Captain Gary Hopp out of Channel Grove Marina in Marblehead this week and caught these walleye along with tons of undersized fish they released.

Perch fishing has been good at times around D can, north of Starve Island reef and near Ballast Island. Try to anchor on the muddy bottom, but close to the edge of the reef where the rocks and the mud begins. 25 to 35 ft. of water have been the depths working for perch this week.

Smallmouth bass fishing has been good around the reefs on the east side of North Bass and Middle Bass Islands and also the southside of Kelleys Island and South Bass Island. Largemouth bass have been getting ready to bed in the harbors and marinas. Look for them in very shallow water all along covered shorelines. Sandusky Bay can be a great area for largemouth along with East and West Harbor and the Portage River. Remember that bass season is closed until the last Saturday in June. There is only catch and release at this time.

White bass should be entering the rivers to spawn and starting to show up on super shallow areas in the western basin to spawn. Try a small crank bait in 5 to 10 ft. of water where there is a rock bottom and you will score on these scrappy, fun fighters.

If you are looking for more up to date fishing information, call Channel Grove Marina at 419-732-2225 or stop in to the marina at 389 Channel Grove Rd., Marblehead.

Good luck in all your fishing adventures!