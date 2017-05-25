Size of algal bloom still uncertain

Projected bloom compared to previous years. The wide bar is the likely range of severity based on data from the last 15 years. The narrow bar is the potential range of severity. There remains uncertainty in rainfall over the next few weeks, causing the large uncertainty in the potential bloom severity. On May 25, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Center for Water Quality Research out of Heidelberg University have issued the third Lake Erie harmful algal bloom early season projection.

The severity of the western Lake Erie cyanobacterial harmful algal bloom (HAB) is dependent on input of bioavailable phosphorus, particularly from the Maumee River during the loading season (Mar. 1-Jul. 31). This product provides an estimate based on a combination of measurements to date and model predictions into July. The final seasonal forecast will be made in early July with more data and a comprehensive set of models.

Cumulative total bioavailable phosphorus loads for the Maumee River (based on Waterville). Each line denotes a different year. 2017 is in red, the solid line is the measured load to May 24, the likely range for the remainder of the loading season in red area and possible range in light red area. The load will pass 2016 this week, but is likely to be lower than either 2011 or 2015.

In March and April, the Maumee River had discharge and phosphorus loads below average. High rains at the beginning of May, followed by a relatively wet period, have produced a substantial load so far in May. The timing of the end of the wetter weather is still uncertain, leading to a large uncertainty in bloom size. The projection will be updated approximately weekly with new data and weather models through the end of June.

Total bioavailable phosphorus (TBP) is the sum of dissolved phosphorus and the portion of particulate phosphorus that is available for HAB development. The TBP loads are projected to June 20 using river forecasts from the National Weather Service Ohio River Forecast Center and to the end of the loading season using past data.