MSPC names Carrie Sanchez as Grand Marshall

Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival’s distinguished 2017 Grand Marshall is the Port Clinton Middle School and Principal Carrie Sanchez. Each Year, Main Street Port Clinton recognizes an individual or organization at the Walleye Festival who has made a positive impact on the Port Clinton Community.

Port Clinton Middle School has been the recipient of many distinguished honors including being named a High Progress School of Honor from the Ohio Department of Education in 2014-15, an Ohio and National Forum School to Watch in 2015-16 and most recently a 2017 Model School by the International Center for Leadership in Education Port Clinton. PCMS was honored for making great strides in strengthening rigorous learning for all students, increasing student achievement and building a culture of innovation.

Carrie is in her eighth year as Principal for Port Clinton Middle School. In 1996 Carrie earned her undergraduate degree from Ohio Northern University in Music Education and earned both of her Master's in Educational Leadership and Administration and Educational Specialist Degrees from Bowling Green State University. Carrie serves her community as the Choral Director for Trinity United Methodist Church in Port Clinton and she sits on several advisory boards. She also serves as the Program Director for Leadership Ottawa County-an adult leadership development program for business leaders and Ottawa county professionals. Of all of her titles, Carrie is most passionate and proud to be mother of her two daughters who are in grades 4 and 6 this year. Carrie can be reached at LinkedIn at Carrie Sanchez or follow her on twitter: @carriejsanchez.

The Civilian Marksmanship Grand Parade will be held on Sunday, May 28. This year’s parade route will begin at Lakeview Park (across from the City Beach) and will travel west on 2nd Street and end at Veterans Park (across from the Post Office.)