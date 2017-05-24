Generation Atomic holding events to save Davis Besse

With fate of Davis-Besse in limbo, a grassroots nuclear group, Generation Atomic, pushes on with area events to save plant.

Following last week's announcement that there will be no further hearings on the ZEN (Zero Emissions Nuclear) bill, nuclear advocacy group Generation Atomic will hold two events in the communities surrounding the plants to strengthen outreach efforts to legislators in Columbus where the importance of preserving Ohio’s nuclear fleet and the long-term benefits of nuclear energy are clearly conveyed, all with an end game of finding a solution to keep the plants running.