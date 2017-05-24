Generation Atomic holding events to save Davis Besse
With fate of Davis-Besse in limbo, a grassroots nuclear group, Generation Atomic, pushes on with area events to save plant.
Following last week's announcement that there will be no further hearings on the ZEN (Zero Emissions Nuclear) bill, nuclear advocacy group Generation Atomic will hold two events in the communities surrounding the plants to strengthen outreach efforts to legislators in Columbus where the importance of preserving Ohio’s nuclear fleet and the long-term benefits of nuclear energy are clearly conveyed, all with an end game of finding a solution to keep the plants running.
“When you think about the overall impact Davis Besse has on Ottawa County and Northwest Ohio, there’s a tremendous impact this plant has on our community and overall economy. Whether it’s the impact of retained jobs and $60million+ in payroll; support for local government operations such as the Emergency Management Agency; the environmental benefits to air quality; or the overall resilience of the electric grid, nuclear power has an absolute place in Ohio’s energy portfolio today and in the future,” states Jamie N. Beier Grant, Director of the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation.
A public event, Save Davis Besse Party, will be held on Thursday, May 25, at Catawba Island Brewing at 6 p.m.
