Ruby named Best of Show

Ruby named Best of ShowFeatured
On Sunday, May 21, Danbury Township held their fourth annual Blue Ribbon Dog Show at Bark until Dark off leash dog park. With admission fees and raffles, the event raised $690 which was donated to the Humane Society of Ottawa County.
Winning blue ribbons were:
Best dog name
Munchie
Eddie Govang of Danbury Township
Cutest dog
Pearl
Jennifer Salk of Parma
Biggest dog
Princess Buttercup
Cassie Stanford of Port Clinton
Most awesome tail
Oliver
Mary DeGrisky of Oak Harbor
Prettiest color
Geli
Chris Galvin of Port Clinton
Best dog outfit
Maggie and Lexie
Sherry Roberts of Danbury Township
Smallest dog
Marina
Sue DeSantis of Brunswick
Most unusual mixed breed
Sydney
Joan Hageman of Twinsburg
Best of show
Ruby
Sam Salk of Parma
For more information on the Humane Society of Ottawa County, call 419-734-5191.
