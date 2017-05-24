Fairway Estates Top

Ruby named Best of Show

Featured

On Sunday, May 21, Danbury Township held their fourth annual Blue Ribbon Dog Show at Bark until Dark off leash dog park. With admission fees and raffles, the event raised $690 which was donated to the Humane Society of Ottawa County.

Winning blue ribbons were:

Best dog name
Munchie
Eddie Govang of Danbury Township

Cutest dog
Pearl
Jennifer Salk of Parma

Biggest dog
Princess Buttercup
Cassie Stanford of Port Clinton

Most awesome tail
Oliver
Mary DeGrisky of Oak Harbor

Prettiest color
Geli
Chris Galvin of Port Clinton

Best dog outfit
Maggie and Lexie
Sherry Roberts of Danbury Township

Smallest dog
Marina
Sue DeSantis of Brunswick

Most unusual mixed breed
Sydney
Joan Hageman of Twinsburg

Best of show
Ruby
Sam Salk of Parma

For more information on the Humane Society of Ottawa County, call 419-734-5191.

Danbury Dog Show 2017

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Leave a comment

back to top
Fairway Estates Bottom