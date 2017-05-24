Lighthouse pays its dues

Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy President Richard Norgard (left) presents Port Clinton City Mayor Hugh Wheeler the annual lease payment for the city land on which the Lighthouse sits. The agreement between the City and the Conservancy stipulates that there be a one dollar a year payment for use of the land.

The first official opening for the Lighthouse will be on Friday, noon, May 26 and the Lighthouse will be open for tours from this Friday through Monday, Memorial Day, from noon until 4 p.m. Opening times are available by visiting portclintonlighthouse.org.