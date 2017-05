The first Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council Art Walk is Thursday, May 25. The Art Walks will be held the fourth Thursdays of the month from May through October. Artists will line the streets of downtown Port Clinton with their creations and wares from 5-8 p.m.

For more information on the GPCAAC Art Walks, contact Jen Nickel at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.