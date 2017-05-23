Jet Express hosts Will’s Day at the Bay fundraiser for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Jet Express is hosting Will’s Day at the Bay to raise money for families affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). On Wednesday, June 7, round-trip Jet Express tickets from Port Clinton to Put-in-Bay will be available for a minimum donation of $10 from 8-11 a.m. (or until 600 tickets are sold). Jet Express will donate 100% of proceeds to Cure SMA and Will’s Playground at DeRivera Park in Put-in-Bay. The tickets must be purchased at the Port Clinton dock and must be used on Wednesday, June 7.

SMA is a motor neuron disease that affects activities such as crawling, walking, and swallowing. It is relatively common for a “rare disorder,” affecting roughly 1 in 6000 babies; about 1 in 40 people carry the SMA gene. SMA is always fatal in children.

Will’s Day at the Bay is held in memory of the young Will Blumensaadt of Put-in-Bay, who died of SMA just before his first birthday in June 2005. Will’s father, and owner of Jet Express, Todd Blumensaadt said: “This is a really special event for me and the whole Jet Crew. By supporting research on this disease, hopefully we can make a difference for children and families suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy.”