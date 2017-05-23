Danbury Township Land Use Plan meeting

Danbury Township is in the process of updating its Land Use Plan, which is a policy document that serves as a vision, or working blueprint for future growth and development. Township officials are asking seasonal or permanent residents and business owners to join them either Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m. or Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. in the Danbury High School Auditorium to voice ideas and have community members’ comments form the basis of the Plan. Attendance is needed at this very important community event. Check out danburytownship.com for more information.