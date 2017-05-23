Volunteer at the Marblehead Lighthouse

If you love Ohio history and want to enjoy an afternoon along Lake Erie, why not consider visiting the Marblehead Lighthouse State Park this summer? It's also a great place to show your summer guests what living near the lake shore is all about. More than 45,000 visitors took advantage of the park last summer. The park affords wonderful views of Cedar Point, Sandusky and the islands, plus offering a picnic area and fishing off the rocky point.

Built in 1821, Marblehead Lighthouse is the oldest in continuous service on the Great Lakes. The facilities include the lighthouse, the 1880 lighthouse keeper's house and the newly-constructed replica of the U.S. Lifesaving Station, which was built in Marblehead in 1876. Both the keeper's house and lifesaving station contain museums about local history and the story of the U.S. Lifesaving Service and its evolution into the U.S. Coast Guard in 1915.



Since the park is operated from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, we are always in need of people to help us make the park a great local attraction. Typically, our volunteers join us for four hours, from noon until 4 pm, one day every week or two, but some people take part just once or twice each summer. There are a variety of activities including working in our gift shop, helping with the lighthouse tower tours or providing historical narrative in the keeper's house and lifesaving station museum. Training is provided prior to volunteering.



The Marblehead Lighthouse and the two museums are open seven days per week during June, July and August from noon until 4 p.m. The park is available to visitors all day long.



Visit marbleheadlighthouseohio.com to learn more or for more information about volunteering contact Dennis Kennedy, 419-798-8210, or Carol Kmetz, 419-798-5627.

