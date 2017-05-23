Registration now open for Ohio Women Veterans Conference

Registration is now open for the Ohio Women Veterans Conference, one of the largest gatherings of women veterans in the nation. This year’s conference is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Ohio State University Union in Columbus. Women veterans can register online at OhioVets.gov.

“The Ohio Women Veterans Conference is an awesome opportunity to meet and connect with our sisters in arms,” said Angela Beltz, chairwoman of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services Women Veterans Advisory Committee. “It’s a rare time when women veterans of all eras from WWII to present day Iraq and Afghanistan come together to celebrate progress and learn about the benefits we have earned.”

Ohio is home to 67,000 women veterans. Veterans and current military members attending the conference will find information about Ohio’s new fast track to jobs and education for veterans, services available locally through Ohio’s 88 County Veterans Service Offices and the US Department of Veterans Affairs Women Veterans programs and benefits. Workshops will cover topics such as community service, employment, entrepreneurship, military retirement, money management and health and wellness.

Previous conferences have drawn 700 attendants, so early registration is advised. To register visit OhioVets.gov.

Ottawa County residents that are in need of transportation to the conference can contact Ottawa County Veterans Service Office at 419-898-2089 to make arrangements. Transportation may be provided on a first come, first serve basis.