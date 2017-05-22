A soldier’s long journey home

John Kovach, Jr., was born on October 7, 1922, in Gypsum to Margaret and John Kovach, Sr. John enlisted in the Ohio National Guard’s Tank Company headquartered in Port Clinton. In September 1940, the tank company was federalized and designated C Company, 192nd Tank Batallion.

Mary Ocheske and Ethel Smith recently got word that their brother’s remains were identified in Manila in the Philippine Islands. Their brother, John Kovach, Jr., was in C Company, 192nd Tank Batallion out of Port Clinton and he endured the Bataan Death March.

Kovach received training at Fort Knox, KY, and Camp Polk, LA. On Oct. 27, 1941, he and the battalion set sail from San Francisco, CA, to Honolulu, HI. They arrived on Nov. 2, 1941. After shore leave, they sailed to Guam and then Manila, Philippine Islands. On Nov. 20, 1941, the battalion was taken to Fort Stotsenburg where they lived in tents along the main road between the fort and Clark Airfield.

Kovach and the battalion engaged in the Battle of Bataan from Jan. 7, 1942, to Apr. 9, 1942. At the battle’s end, those left were forced into the Bataan Death March which started in the tip of Bataan. In San Fernando, the prisoners of war were put into small wooden boxcars. Each box car typically held eight horses or 40 men; on these trips 100 prisoners of war were forced into each car. Those who died during the trip remained standing until the living exited the boxcar, then the bodies fell to the floor. They then walked ten more miles to Camp O’Donnell.

John Kovach, Jr.

Camp O’Donnell was an unfinished Filipino training base that the Japanese had turned into a prisoner of war camp. There was only one water spigot for the whole camp and as many as 50 prisoners of war died each day. The Japanese then opened another prisoner of war camp to lower the death rate of the soldiers. Kovach was transported to the new camp, Cabanatuan, where he was hospitalized on Sep. 23, 1942, for dysentery and malaria. On Nov. 19, 1942, Kovach died of dysentery. His family received word of his death on Jul. 23, 1943.

Of the 16 prisoners of war Kovach was buried with at Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery, only the remains of two could be positively identified after the war. Kovach’s remains were reburied at the American Military Cemetery, Manila, Philippine Islands, with the remains of the 13 other prisoners of war who could not be identified.

In August 2014, the Army exhumed the remains of the men in the grave for DNA testing. On April 7, 2017, the remains of John Kovach were positively identified through DNA testing.

Ocheske and Smith were contacted by the US government and asked to submit DNA samples to compare with the remains found. Ocheske said that it took three years to get the results. Now, with much thought and consideration from his family, John Kovach, Jr. will be brought back to his hometown, Port Clinton, where he will be laid to rest.

“We resided ourselves that he was with his Bataan brothers,” Ocheske said of her brother’s grave in Manila. “It was such a shock after all these years.”

Ocheske remembers her brother as being very shy and quiet. Before departing for military training, Kovach lived at Step 99 in Portage Township off of State Route 2. The family lived in company housing and their father worked as a watchman at US Gypsum. While still young, their parents separated and John stayed with his father and lived in Port Clinton.

“He loved being in the tank battalion,” said Ocheske. “It was the only time I saw my brother smile.”

“Dad had called us to tell us he received a letter stating that John was a prisoner of war and sometime later I received a call that I needed to come home,” said Ocheske. When she got to her father, he told her of her brother’s death.

“I got one letter from him while he was gone. It was dated Oct. 31, 1941, from San Francisco, and he said he was being shipped to the Philippines. He gave me an address where I could write to him. I wrote four letters,” said Ocheske. “About a year and a half after I sent them, they all came back to me saying they were undeliverable.”

“We are honored that people are doing what they can to bring my brother back home to Port Clinton. That is where he was the happiest,” said Ocheske. “They truly are making sure he gets the honor that he deserves.”

Kovach’s remains have been moved from Manila in the Philippines, to Hawaii, to Colorado and soon they will be transported to Ohio.

“On July 10, the remains will be flown in to the Detroit or Toledo Airport,” said Kevin Winters of the Port Clinton VFW. “Right now, with the help of Ed Patrick from the Liberty Aviation Museum, we are trying to arrange a WWII aircraft to bring the remains to Port Clinton. From there we plan to take a horse drawn carriage from the airport to Riverview Cemetery in Port Clinton where Kovach will be finally laid to rest.”