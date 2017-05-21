Pathway Inclusion holds second annual Wheel-a-thon

Conner Fuerstenberg with sponsor Texas Roadhouse’s Andy the Armadillo.



Local nonprofit, Pathway Inclusion Center, and title sponsor, RFS Charitable Foundation, held their second annual Wheel-a-thon on Saturday, May 6, at Lakeview Park. The event was attended by well over 100 people and kicked off with a lap around the park to signify awareness and acceptance of all abilities, which is the organization's mission. Over 60 swag bags full of toys, information on local resources, and gift cards were distributed to local children and individuals with disabilities. Noise-cancelling headphones were given out to noise-sensitive guests. There was also a silent auction, rolling raffle, and door prizes. The event raised over $6,000 for the organization.