Fallen officers honored

The annual Peace Officers’ Memorial was held in Oak Harbor at Flat Iron Park on Thursday, May 18. Oak Harbor Police Department Chief of Police Steven Weirich welcomed those in attendance to the ceremony. There was then a presentation of the colors by United States Coast Guard-Sector Detroit and an invocation prayer with Pastor Scott Cunningham of St. Paul’s UCC, Oak Harbor.

“Today we honor those who have lost their lives to protect our community,” said guest speaker Major Josh Swindell. “We are not here to honor their deaths, but we are here to honor their lives.”

President of Ottawa County Chief’s Association Chief Rob Hickman reading the names of the fallen officers while officers from the departments honor them with memorial wreaths.

Guest speaker Major Josh Swindell, who was introduced by Sgt. Robert Paulsen, gave statistics and personal stories during his speech.

Major Josh Swindell

“Since 1976, there have been 198 law enforcement in the line of duty deaths in Ohio,” said Major Swindell. “This year there have been 50, with two of those being in Ohio.”

Major Swindell then read the names of all of the fallen Ohio officers in 2016; one of those being State Highway Patrol trooper Kenneth Velez.

After a pause to compose himself, Major Swindell spoke about Velez, “He always brought a joke and a smile. He had three children and was six months from retirement. He will truly be missed. He meant a lot to me.”

Trooper Velez was struck by a car on Interstate 90 in Cleveland on September 15. Major Swindell was Velez’s post commander.

“For those in law enforcement, every kiss from a spouse, every hug from a child means a little more,” said Major Swindell.

President of Ottawa County Chief’s Association Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman read the names of the fallen officers in Ottawa County.

Ottawa County officers lost in the line of duty:

Patrolman William Hetrick, Clay Township Police Department

End of watch: July 10, 2000

Deputy Bruce Mettler, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office

End of watch: December 9, 1983

Sergeant Robert Rigoni, Port Clinton Police Department

End of watch: December 9, 1983

Dispatcher Mike Sweeny, Put-in-Bay Police Department

End of watch: December 9, 1983

Marshall Frank Robel, Marblehead Police Department

End of watch: November 27, 1925

“In 1962, President Kennedy declared May 15 Police Memorial Day,” said Chief Hickman. “The week that day falls in is to be Police Week.”