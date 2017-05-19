Port Clinton Lighthouse open for tours May 26

The Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy is having an open house this coming weekend, May 20 and 21 (noon until 4 p.m.) for Keepers of the Port Clinton Lighthouse. If you are not currently a Keeper this is an opportunity to join and tangibly show your support for the Lighthouse and the Lighthouse Park proposed improvements. Models of the proposed Boathouse and proposed landscaping improvements will be on display and the Lighthouse will be open for Keepers to walk through. The official opening of the Lighthouse for public tours will be on Friday, May 26, at noon. To see summer opening times for the Lighthouse go to portclintonlighthouse.org.

A highlight of this “unofficial” opening will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, when Port Clinton Conservancy President Richard Norgard presents the yearly lease agreement, or “rent”, to Port Clinton Mayor Hugh Wheeler. The one dollar yearly lease check will be presented at that time.