Camp Miakonda turns 100

Its past and present facilities are the stuff of legend. The swimming pool was the world’s longest when they built it in the 1920’s. It was 480 feet long, held 1.3 million gallon of purified spring water and had concrete walls. The camp once had an eight tree house campsite with rustic spiral staircases that wrapped around the tree trunks where thirty-two Scouts could sleep in the tree tops each night. There was a full size tipi village where real Native Americans taught Indian lore and where Scouts could spend a night sleeping in teepees during their week of summer camp. The camp's giant flagpole was the main mast off a 1900's Great Lakes freighter that included a crows nest lookout where a bugler played signals five times a day. The oldest standing Boy Scout camp building in the nation is in the camp and serves as one of their two Scouting museum buildings. It was built in 1917. The museums display over 6,000 Scout memorabilia items dating back to 1910 including dozens of older Scouting items.





The camp was the recipient of many Federal Government WPA projects during the Great Depression years and several very large cash donations from Toledo industrialists benefited the camp's development in the 1920's. The architect for the camp during the 1930's was also the architect for the Toledo Zoo when their five famous Depression era buildings were erected by the WPA. The two largest WPA constructed buildings erected at Miakonda during those years was the camp warehouse and the Council Lodge. Both still exist. The Council Lodge is an eight sided five story tall log lodge that was built to have open campfires inside of it. It is one of the more beautiful and unique Scout buildings in the nation and was built in 1934.



One of the more unusual things at Miakonda is a five foot tall 1,500 pound tombstone marker for a goose that died on December 7, 1956 there. It overlooks the camp's chapel and hand dug lake. From 1934-36 one thousand workmen dug a ten acre hole eight feet deep and moved 1.1 million wheelbarrows of dirt one shovel at a time to create the lake. They built three islands and also built a one hundred foot long wood non-sailing ship on one island. The ship had living quarters for Scouts to spend a night in. Miakonda also has a full size pioneer fort on it with living quarters in it.



In 1945 a motion picture was filmed at Miakonda. It was a thirty minute long promotional movie about Scouting in Northwest Ohio. In it are the giant swimming pool, the tree houses, the giant ship and everything else that existed at Miakonda in the 1940's. The movie can be seen on YouTube and is called “Your Boy Today, Your Citizen Tomorrow”.





Local Scout units have been camping at Miakonda and visiting it for many decades. A special community open house at Miakonda for the public will take place on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Their two museum buildings will be open for people to go through and there will be special exhibits all day throughout the camp. The one hundred sixty acre camp is located at 5600 West Sylvania Avenue in Toledo just west of the Stranahan Arboretum. Parking will be available at Stranahan School on Holland-Sylvania Road and also at Southview High School on Sylvania Avenue. Visitors will be bused to Miakonda from those locations. Buses start running at 8:45 a.m. The Miakonda parking lot will have limited handicap only parking available. There will be Boy Scouts in different period uniforms dating back to 1910 walking around camp that day. There will also be a 99 year old Toledo Eagle Scout in attendance. He became an Eagle Scout in Toledo about 85 years ago. He was a WWII PT boat crew member and a hero after he personally saved a downed and drowning American pilot in the Pacific using swimming and lifesaving skills he learned in the giant pool at Miakonda in the 1930’s.