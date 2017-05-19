Commodore Perry FCU BBQ fundraiser

The Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union and BBQ Traveler Scholarship BBQ fundraiser will be Friday, Jun. 2, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. or sold out. Chicken dinners will be $8 and rib dinners will be $11. Both include two sides and a roll. Proceeds from the BBQ will benefit Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union and BBQ Traveler’s annual scholarship contest. Presale tickets are available at the Commodore Perry FCU offices.

Both Oak Harbor and Port Clinton locations will be holding the event. Locations are: 1016 SR 19, Oak Harbor, and 1711 W. Fremont Rd., Port Clinton.