Lake Erie Herb Society holding sale

The Lake Erie Herb Society will have their annual herb plant sale at Lakeview Park on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be hundreds of wonderful herb plants to buy, perennials dug from members gardens at bargain prices and plenty of free advice on planting, growing, harvesting and using herbs.

This organization is open to membership and meets at Peace Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. There are presentations from members and professionals, talks about herbs and plants and they enjoy a light evening meal together. 2017 is headed up by President Cathy Kegler, Vice President Sharon Anderson, Treasurer Marlene Benko and Secretary Sandy Keller. Proceeds from the plant sale will be donated to local charities as well as funding for the society’s librarian, Alice Holly, to maintain the Ida Rupp Library front door planters and flower beds.

Those wanting to join up for some green thumb fun are encouraged to attend a meeting to meet the club members.