Grilling program for grandfathers and grandchildren





Ohio State University Extension, Ottawa and Sandusky Counties will be presenting a new program developed by Ohio State University Extension. “Grillin’ with My Grandchild,” will have grandfathers and their grandchildren grilling dinners together, creating an electronic memory book and having a great time. The three-session program series will be held on consecutive Tuesday evenings, May 19-June 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Ottawa County Extension office (Earl Johnson Building), 240 W Lake St., Oak Harbor.



The program is $20 per grandfather/grandchild pair, and is open to grandfathers and one of their grandchildren, grades 5-12. Space is limited to the first 10 grandfathers who register.



Those wishing to register should call the Ottawa County Extension office at 419-898-3631 or email Katie LaPlant at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .