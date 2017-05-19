This year’s walleye fishing should be incredible

Capt. Jim Allen of Eye Hunter Charters caught worked hard on a slow day this week to produce this nice catch of walleye. Welcome to the 2017 edition of the Lake Erie fishing report! The walleye fishing this summer should be incredible so be sure to check out The Beacon for the report every week! This year started out with some early season warm temps and great fishing, but May has proven to be windy and cooler than normal, causing the bite to be tough and making the local charter fleet work harder to put fish in the cooler lately. Some good catches have been had, however, and recent warming trends and calmer seas are allowing the water to clear up and the catch to improve.

The past few days there have been some large walleye coming in from the area on the east side of Kelleys Island in 30-47’ of water. Trolling has produced a few better numbers in this area than casting. Other areas producing some walleye have been the area just north of Mouse Island and around the Scott Point shoal and Starve Island reefs. Lots of smaller fish are being reported that need to be released under the 15” size limit, but some decent ones are hitting the coolers to take home as well. Some catches have been reported around the “D” can area and also along the firing range northwest of Port Clinton. The bite should keep improving with the coming warm weather especially in the areas close to the south lake shore when the water clears up.



Bass fishing has been okay in areas around the islands that have escaped windy and muddy water conditions. Look for the smallmouth to spawn in the next week or two if they didn’t already on the last full moon. The post spawn bite should be good around South Bass and Kelleys Islands, but remember there is a closed season until the end of June.



Yellow perch fishing has been slow due to not many people fishing for them this time of year so I don’t really have a good report from anyone that has been catching perch. If you have been doing that, please email me with your report and I will put it in the paper.



Also, if you have a great catch and want to see your photo in The Beacon, please email it to me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .