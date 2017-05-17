FOPA holds Back the Blue 5k

On Saturday, May 13, FOPA #34 held its inaugural Back the Blue 5k in Port Clinton. All proceeds from the event went towards the Ottawa County Law Enforcement Memorial and the FOPA scholarship fund.

John Morton was on hand with his Back the Blue themed pickup truck.

The Ottawa County Law Enforcement Memorial will honor the fallen law enforcement officers in Ottawa County. Monday, May 15, is National Peace Officers Memorial Day. For more information on the Ottawa County Law Enforcement Memorial, find them on Facebook.