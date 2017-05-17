Danbury Fiscal Officer resignation

Danbury Township Fiscal Officer Shelley Seamon submitted a letter of resignation effective July 31, 2017. The board of trustees plan to hire a Fiscal Officer Assistant who will train with Mrs. Seamon until her departure date. At that time, the Assistant will be appointed to the position of Fiscal Officer and will need to run for election on November 7 to fill the unexpired four-year term.

The trustees are accepting applications for this position until May 30. For further information or questions contact Danbury Township Trustee Charles Scott at 419-341-8081.