ODOT construction update

Through June, lane restrictions are possible on SR 51, between SR 163 and SR 579, for pavement repairs. Project complete: June. All work is weather permitting.

Through May, lane restrictions are possible on SR 2 over Gypsum Road for bridge work. Additional lane restrictions may be announced in the fall. Project complete: November. All work is weather permitting.

State Route 51: Culvert Replacement *UPDATE*

The closure of SR 51, between Edgefield Drive and Manor Drive, for culvert replacement scheduled for Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, has been postponed until further notice. All work is weather permitting.

State Route 53: Resurfacing and Bridge Work

Through September, lane restrictions are possible on SR 53, between Sandusky/Ottawa county line and SR 2, for resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Additionally, lane restrictions are possible on the SR 53 bridge over SR 2 for bridge work. Through Friday, May 5, lane restrictions are possible on SR 2 under SR 53, for bridge work. Project complete: September. All work is weather permitting.

State Route 358: Pavement Repairs and Chip Sealing

Through June, lane restrictions are possible on SR 358, between SR 163 and SR 2, for chip sealing. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Project complete: July. All work is weather permitting.