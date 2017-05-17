Telltales: Walleye Festival is coming up soon

The Port Clinton Kiwanis Club host their annual Spaghetti Dinner at St. John’s Lutheran Church from 12 noon to 7 p.m. This is REAL Italian spaghetti made from scratch by the Mark Giaco family. The sauce is a secret family recipe. Carryouts are available and they will even deliver to your business for a special lunch. So, don’t miss it!



Marilyn Lisowski of Catawba Island is this week’s winner in our “Find Wylie” contest. She wins two free tickets to Cedar Point. Marcy was selected from 201 entries having found Wylie hiding in the ad for Bill’s Implement Sales on page 5Bin last week’s Beacon. Each week we hide Wylie Walleye in an ad and our readers, when one of them finds him, can either bring in a contest entry cut out of the paper or log onto our website, thebeacon.net, and let us know where he is, thus entering, and possibly winning the contest.



Every year I go and when it’s over, I think… “Well, they’ll never be able to top that”. And then they do it. I’m talking about PCHS Band Director Rod Miller and the annual Souza Concert which was held last Saturday. Job well done all the way around.



Meanwhile, the Port Clinton High School Touch of Class A Capella vocal group will be performing a special concert at 4:30 on Sunday, May 21, at Lakeview Park. Pray for good weather. Ought to be pretty special.



The Oak Harbor Rocket softball team finished their regular season in style on Monday with a 17-0 no-hit shutout over Port Clinton. Ashley Riley and Emma Bergman combined on the no-hitter, striking out 13. They are Sandusky Bay Conference Champs at 14-0. Now, on to the tournaments.



The last free ELMS Community Meal of the season will be held in the St. Thomas Episcopal Guild Hall, Port Clinton, on Thurs., May 18, at 5 p.m. Summertime favorites on the menu include homemade macaroni and cheese with smoked sausage, vegetables and lots of desserts. Free meals will resume again in Sept. compliments of St. Thomas and Peace Lutheran Churches. Carry-outs available!



We are continuing our Coffee with the Editor sessions every Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at Rosie’s in downtown Port Clinton. We have been having great community conversation, and the primary purpose is to discuss possible news items that YOU think should be covered in The Beacon. See you there.



