Arndt visits Ottawa County Board of DD

Representative Steve Arndt enjoys talking with Ada Orosco at Imagine Art Studio in RVI Inc. as she paints a decorative garden chair. Ottawa County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed Representative Steve Arndt and Legislative Aide Joe Bizak on May 5. Representative Arndt spent the day with self-advocates and Board members, Terry Fejes and Larry Hattan. Additionally, they toured provider agencies including RVI Inc. and REM Opportunities.

Superintendent Melinda Slusser shared, “we are extremely fortunate to have Representative Arndt in Columbus looking out for people with developmental disabilities. His level of commitment to understanding issues that are important to us is commendable.”

Representative Steve Arndt learns about filters that Chanelle Hines sews at RVI. Inc.

Lynn Nickelsen at REM Opportunities took a break to smile for the camera with Representative Steve Arndt.

Jocelyn Bisson of REM Opportunities sharing information with Legislative Aide Joe Bizjak, OCBDD Superintendent Melinda Slusser, Representative Steve Arndt, and OCBDD Board President Larry Hattan.