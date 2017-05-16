Summer Lunch and Fun Begins June 6

When school is out, the fun begins. Lunch is being served for all school-aged children at two locations in Port Clinton again this summer at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday until August 18 at Lakeview Estates Community Room and Rebirth Community Church, 570 S. McKinley Dr. All children ages 3-17 are welcome to attend. There are no income or residency requirements. Registration will take place the first day, June 6 at each site.

This will be the seventh year of Lunch & Fun. Last summer more than one hundred community volunteers continued to make this program a success. Groups of volunteers from clubs and workplaces meet at Firelands Presbyterian Church at 9 a.m. on lunch days and put together healthy lunches. Community organizations and area restaurants donate food and supplies. Volunteers are on hand to pass out the lunches and participate with the children in enriching activities from painting to tie dying. OSU Extension will come and make healthy snacks, Soil and Conservation will come by one day with something new and Coach Paco Romero will stop by a couple times to work on soccer basics. We have projects and programs for all ages and interests.

This is the third year for the weekend food program this summer. Kids participating regularly in Summer Lunch & Fun will be able to take a reusable bag of food home with them for the weekend on Fridays. The bags will include breakfast, lunch, and a dinner item for Saturday and Sunday as well as a snack, fruit and vegetables. The kids will then bring their bag back on Tuesday to be repacked at the end of the week.

This program is a community collaboration of area churches, Port Clinton City Schools, social service agencies, area service clubs, volunteers and donors. Without wonderful volunteers and donations this program would not exist, so we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

If you are interested in lending a hand at a lunch site or packing lunches at Firelands Presbyterian Church, please call program coordinator Kristen Gerwin at United Way 419-734-6645 or email to volunteer.