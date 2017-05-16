Scam alert: Fake phone line targeting Veterans Choice Program

A fake phone line exists using 800-606-8198 that is very similar to the Veterans Choice Program’s correct phone number 866-606-8198. This impostor 800 line offers callers a $100 rebate if they provide a credit card number. This imposter phone line may be intended to reach veterans who inadvertently dial the VCP number incorrectly.

Be aware that this phone number incorrectly confirms callers have reached the VCP if the called asks that questions. If you are unsure if you have reached the correct phone line, hang up and dial 866-606-8198 again. The phone line will state the call has reached the US Department of Veterans Affairs. www.va.gov/opa/choiceact/.