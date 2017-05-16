Magruder Hospital Auxiliary sponsors onsite uniform sale

Magruder's Auxiliary is hosting a uniform sale at the hospital on Tuesday, May 23, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the main entrance lobby on Fulton Street. A variety of items including pants and tops, long sleeve or short sleeve, for women and men, in a range of sizes will be sold. Additional items of interest and use to medical care professionals will also be available for purchase. Great selection, great value and shop local benefits the Hospital Auxiliary in its fund-raising efforts that give back to the community and in support of selected new purchases that augment medical care.