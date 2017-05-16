Women Writing for (a) Change: North Shore Ohio presented by Catawba Creative Circles LLC

Women Writing for (a) Change—North Shore Ohio announces the start of a series of writing circles for women in the Port Clinton area. These circles meet for two hours on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. or Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams Street. All levels of experience are welcome. Space is limited. To reserve a space in one of the sessions, or for more information email Nike Mendenhall at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

This new writing community for the greater Port Clinton area offers class series in a non-competitive, safe environment for women to explore creativity, to develop writing skills, and to celebrate individual expression. In these writing circles, participants explore and work in a variety of genres, including: journaling, poetry, memoir, prose, song writing and more.

As an affiliate site of Women Writing for (a) Change in Cincinnati, this group is part of a nationwide community of women and girls telling their stories. Writers bring pieces to share in the circle as well as write together during the sessions.

The mission of Women Writing for (a) Change is to nurture and celebrate the individual voice by facilitating supportive writing circles and by encouraging people to craft more conscious lives through the art of writing and the practices of community.

As a licensed site owner for Women Writing for (a) Change® and a certified SoulCollage® facilitator, Nike Mendenhall is a writer, artist and educator. A social entrepreneur and a community volunteer, Nike has MAAA/MBA degrees from the University of Cincinnati. As a wife, mother of two daughters, and daily journal keeper, she has also managed a museum and served on numerous not-for-profit boards including the Firelands Symphony. Nike has experience using writing and art to build supportive women’s circle communities for more than 25 years.

Relocating to Catawba Island in the fall of 2015, the start of these circles fulfills Nike’s dream to bring WWf(a)C to the shores of Lake Erie. She formed Catawba Creative Circles LLC which encourages self-expression through the art of writing and other creative processes.

Participants in her creative circles find a welcoming, safe community for self-expression, discovery, and meaningful connection. Programs include workshops, retreats, and series classes offered year-round.