PC and OH holding community yard sales

The Friends of Port Clinton Parks are hosting the Community-Wide Yard Sale Days Friday through Monday, May 26-29, (Memorial Weekend) at various locations around Port Clinton. A list of locations will be available beginning Wednesday, May 24, on the Friends of Port Clinton Parks Facebook page, and may be picked up in Port Clinton at the Lake Erie Shores & Islands Welcome Center, 770 SE Catawba Rd. and OurGuest Inn & Suites lobby at 220 E. Perry Street.

A minimum donation of $5 is requested to have a sale listed. Those living within the Port Clinton City Limits need a yard sale permit. Those living outside the City Limits are also welcome to participate. Call of email Mary Ann Snider at 419-635-6106, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. before Friday, May 12, to have your sale listed. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Port Clinton Parks.

Oak Harbor June 2-3

The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the 8th annual Village Wide Garage Sale Days in Oak Harbor June 2-3. A complete list of sales will be available at the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce, the Oak Harbor Public Library and on oakharborohio.net starting Wednesday May 31.

There is a $3 minimum donation for those who want to place their sale on the list. Information must be received by Monday, May 29. For more information call the Oak Harbor Chamber office at 419-898-0479.