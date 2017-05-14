BBQ dinners to benefit humane society

Chef Zoey is ready for the BBQ

Bar-B-Que Traveler is holding a barbeque on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton. Proceeds of this dinner will benefit the Humane Society.

Two dinners will be available, with a choice of barbeque chicken or barbeque ribs. Side dishes include macaroni and cheese, baked potato and a roll. Cost is $9 for the chicken dinner and $12 for the rib dinner. All dinners are carry out only.

Tickets must be purchased prior to the dinner. Tickets will be sold now through May 19 and are available at the Humane Society. The Humane Society is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 pm. For any questions, contact the shelter at 419-734-5191.