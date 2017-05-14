Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge announces new seasonal hiking trail

The Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is opening a new area for public recreation. The Metzger Marsh Partnership trail will be open seasonally for foot traffic from May 1 through September 30. The trail is a partnership effort between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Ohio Division of Wildlife to improve outdoor recreation opportunities on public lands. The two-mile hiking trail will be accessed through the Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area. Outdoor enthusiasts may now walk the dike from the Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area and continue for two miles into the Ottawa NWR enjoying wonderful scenic views of Lake Erie’s shoreline and coastal marshes. This trail ends at the mouth of Crane Creek overlooking Lake Erie and the Crane Creek Estuary. The trail is not a loop and visitors should be prepared to walk the same route back to the parking lot at Metzger Marsh WA. The trail is a gravel surface over uneven terrain. The new trail is open for wildlife observation and photography from sunrise to sunset. Please contact the refuge if you have questions regarding authorized activities on the new Metzger Marsh Partnership Trail.

For more information about the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge events, call 419-898-0014, visit the refuge's website, http://www.fws.gov/refuge/Ottawa/or connect with us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/OttawaNWR. Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge is located 15 miles east of Toledo or 16 miles west of Port Clinton on the north side of State Route 2.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.