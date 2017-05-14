ODOT construction update

State Route 2: Bridge Rehabilitation

Through May, lane restrictions are possible on SR 2 over Gypsum Road for bridge work. Additional lane restrictions may be announced in the fall. Project complete: November. All work is weather permitting.

State Route 51: Pavement Repair

Through June, lane restrictions are possible on SR 51, between SR 163 and SR 579, for pavement repairs. Project complete: June. All work is weather permitting.

State Route 51: Culvert Replacement

Effective Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, SR 51, between Edgefield Drive and Manor Drive, will be closed for culvert replacement. Detour: SR 795; I-280; SR 163. All work is weather permitting.