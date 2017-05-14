ABLE classes accepting new students

ABLE classes are available for adults interested in improving basic skills, obtaining a GED or preparing to go to college. The Vanguard-Sentinel Adult Basic and Literacy Education (ABLE) program offers free ABLE classes to help adults improve their reading, math or writing skills to prepare for the GED test and to get ready for college or an adult certificate training program.

Students enrolling into the ABLE classes and meeting the eligibility requirements will be able to take an official GED practice test for free to determine their readiness for the official GED test.

Orientation to the ABLE program is required before enrollment into classes. Attend orientation to set goals, complete placement testing and develop an individualized learning plan. Call today to register for orientation.

The next orientation dates are:

May 22 and 23, 9 a.m.

Ottawa County Resource Centre, Oak Harbor

May 31 and Jun. 1, 5 p.m.

Ida Rupp Public Library, Port Clinton

To register for orientation call 419-960-2025.