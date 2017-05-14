International course on the basics of Christianity is making waves on the north coast

Alpha is for anyone who’s curious. It runs in churches, bars, coffee shops, prisons and homes all around the globe. Over 29 million people have tried Alpha in 169 countries, and it has been translated into 112 different languages. Alpha runs in every part of the global Christian church, including the Catholic Church, the Orthodox Church and all mainline Protestant denominations. And now it is springing up right here in our own community.

Every day our lives are full of basic questions. Where are my shoes? What’s for dinner? How am I ever going to get everything done? But then there are bigger questions like: What’s my purpose? Why do bad things happen? Is there more to life than this? The Alpha Course is the place to begin to tackle these big questions of life.

St. Joseph parish in Marblehead has run Alpha 6 times since the fall of 2015 with well over 100 people completing the course so far. Some of those participants got together and ran Alpha at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Port Clinton last September with about 40 people completing the course. The men at the Lighthouse Sober Living House in Port Clinton just finished Alpha and are making plans to start another one. In the past year Alpha has also run in Huron, Sandusky, Fostoria, Oak Harbor, Perrysburg and Toledo.

Depending on the setting every Alpha will look a little different but they all have 3 common elements; food, a talk and good conversation.

Food has a way of bringing people together and it’s a great way to encourage community and get to know each other.

The video talks are designed to engage and inspire conversation. They explore the big questions of life and unpack the basics of Christianity.

Probably the most important part of any Alpha is the chance to share thoughts and ideas on the topic, and simply discuss it in a small group. There’s no obligation to say anything. And there’s nothing you can’t say. It’s an opportunity to hear from others and contribute your own perspective in an honest, friendly and open environment.

“People who try Alpha, love Alpha,” says Anne Cook, the Alpha Administrator at Marblehead St. Joseph. “We do a survey on the last night and we ask Guests if they would recommend Alpha to a friend. The answer is always an overwhelming and enthusiastic YES!”

Anne also volunteers as a contact person for Alpha USA and is available to help other groups get started. “The best way to learn about Alpha is to participate,” she says. “We run Alpha year round. Our next course begins June 1 and we welcome people of all faith backgrounds or even no faith background. Alpha really is for everyone, there are no judgements and no divisions or distinctions. Everyone is welcome.”

To find out more about Alpha, to register, or if you would like help starting a group you can contact Anne at the St. Joseph parish office 419-798-4177 ext. 306 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .