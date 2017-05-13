Ottawa County Senior Resources announces 2017 Senior Hall of Fame recipients

Johnny and Judy Hill



Johnny and Judy Hill have been very active in volunteering for many different events with the Danbury Senior Center for several years. They have served as a board member of the Danbury Senior Center and also as historian for the center. Along with their involvement at the Danbury Senior Center, they have also been involved in their church and other community activities like supporting East Harbor State Park and Otterbein Northshore. Coming from a teaching background, their compassion and caring for and about people shows in their generous support of others. Though hard at times to get around without the help of medical devices, they never give up. Their devotion to each other is admirable as they are always making sure the needs of each other are met, while also helping others as much as they can. “This pair is what we would consider a very happy, devoted couple. They love volunteering, love to come to the center to play games, always show respect to one another and to those individuals around them; you couldn’t find a nicer couple!”



Pastor Margaret Mills



Pastor Margaret Mills is an active member of the Elmore Community. She has entered the Pastor Chili Challenge for the past three years. Showing her persistence, she finally succeeded in taking first place last year. She admits she is not known for her cooking, but she kept trying until she got it right! Not only is she the pastor of St. John United Church of Christ, she has made herself known throughout the community through such activities as reading to children at the elementary school, attending meetings with the Kiwanis, and attending school sporting events, including activities at three different school districts where youth parishioners attend. She is compassionate and always caring for others. She is a true leader as she leads us not only in church, but other organizations. Most recently, she became involved in the heroin epidemic that has plagued our community by helping to bring awareness to the entire community. She has faced many challenges since coming to our community; most noted is not being near her family, who resides in the Cleveland area-Go Indians, Go Cavs, and Go Browns! In her capacity as a pastor, she is a caring personality for seniors as well as youth. Her sense of humor and love of music is part of who she is. Perhaps her love for others is best shown through her summer ritual “Pastor on the Porch” where anyone is invited to come and share some conversation with her.



Edna Sandrock



Edna Sandrock is an active and regularly-attending member of the Genoa Senior Center. She attends most of the Center’s functions and is a strong supporter of Senior Resources activities, especially those at the Fairgrounds. She is actively involved in playing cards and Bingo and will often offer rides to other seniors for trips to the senior center. She loves to bake cookies and will often treat the senior center to her treats. She is an active member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Williston, where she is a member of the women’s circle. She also likes to help the church by supplying baked goods for many of the church functions. Her positive characteristic include: her caring personality and willingness to help those who need help. She is a breast cancer survivor and is helping her daughter through the process at the present time. Whenever possible, she tries to help others who are dealing with cancer. Despite her physical limitation, she uses her cane to get her where she wants to go! Probably her greatest claim to fame at Genoa Senior Center, she is our oldest member at the age of 95 years young! Congratulations!



Donna Hamann



Donna Hamann is an extraordinary helper, assisting anyone and everyone that needs help at the Port Clinton Senior Center. She is quite the busy bee, helping with passing out drinks at lunch, carrying heavy things to help others, and helping people get to their cars safely to name just a few. She also attends the site council meetings regularly, taking an active part in discussions and activity planning for the center.

In the community, she is a respite helper with Otterbein Northshore and active member of her church where she helps with the free meal program. She is friendly and caring to all, she always seems to be happy, which is a welcome attitude. She has a good, young at heart attitude. She is always cheerful; never a downer. She is quiet about her challenges, but shares her joy about her loving family.



Judy Smith



Judy Smith, award recipient from Oak Harbor, looks forward to lunch every week, making all her plans as to not miss her favorite lunch engagement with the other Harbor Light members. She makes the time and place a very cheerful and fun time for everyone. She can light up the room with positive energy. She is very involved in the United Methodist Church. She is also volunteers at the soup kitchen in Tiffin. She has also spent many hours volunteering in the Fremont community. She is a very caring person and always trying to help everyone in any way she can. She is very passionate about everything she participates in. She is also a positive leader in work with the church and theater. Challenges may try to interfere with her participation, like strokes, broken bones and surgeries, but nothing stops her. Even losing family members has not broken her spirit and positive energy. She is always a positive person, with a smile on her face. Peacekeeper, listener, friend!



Don and Rosi Stephens



Don and Rosi Stephens met in her home town of Wolsdorf, Germany, where he was serving with the U.S. Army’s Intelligence, as an interpreter. The year was 1958. When he was discharged they returned to the United States, where he enrolled at Ohio State University. Interlake sailing brought them to Put-in-Bay on a boating trip and it was love at first sight. They later bought property and instantly became active members of the community. Don was the Put-in-Bay Senior Center president for several years in the past, during which time they helped organize the exercise program. They faithfully continue to attend the strength training classes and we would be lost without our Exercise Rep “Counter”. They possess an abundance of positive characteristics! They are fun loving, always smiling, friendly and helpful. He also helped many of the older members of the Senior Center in getting around and finding orthopedic assistance. Rosi has volunteered her time to help serve lunch for the American Legion members and also helps with various activities here at the Senior Center. They have both dealt with personal and family medical issues and surgery, all while maintaining an active involvement in the Senior Community here on Put-in-Bay. He helped others during a time when he had surgery on two shoulders and a hip. We refer to him as our “Bionic Man.”